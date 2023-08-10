50/50 Thursdays
Allen Parish goes back to school

Allen Parish
Allen Parish
By Barry Lowin
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Allen Parish students are heading back to the classroom Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

We caught up with new Superintendent Brad Soileau about what students and parents can expect for the new year.

What should parents and students know for the first day of school?

School administrators are there to help students and parents with anything they may be struggling with. If parents need help buying supplies or uniforms, they are welcome to give their school’s administrators a call.

Is there anything parents should expect to be different this year?

All students in Allen Parish will eat free breakfast and lunch this year.

Where should families go to find supply lists?

Supply lists are available on each school’s website.

Some schools have had trouble finding people to hire. Is the school board facing any shortages?

Soileau said Allen Parish feels the challenges of finding teachers like any district. They have several new teachers starting this year, but there are still a few openings. He said encouraging students at all levels to go into education will help get more people into the profession.

What is the latest on security?

Every school has cameras, and most buildings have a single point of entry where visitors have to be buzzed in. Schools also have shatter-proof glass.

Do you know which schools have officers and training?

Soileau is working with the sheriff to secure at least one resource officer in each town in the parish.

What is the focus of this year’s curriculum?

The district is continuing to focus on literacy in all schools, especially since many students fell behind during the pandemic.

Students can continue their education in electrical, welding or EMT training through NCCER classes while attending high school. Soileau stressed the importance of grades, test scores and meeting TOPS requirements but said they are also working to flesh out career opportunities for students who decide not to go to college.

The school board is holding a community meeting in each town next week, at which Soileau will share more information about the upcoming year.

