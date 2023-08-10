50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

6 sign up to run for Calcasieu sheriff; 16 for La. governor

(Northern News Now)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click HERE to see lists of who qualified in all Southwest Louisiana’s parishes.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sixteen people have signed up as candidates to be the next governor of Louisiana.

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 election concluded Thursday.

Among the candidates are Attorney Jeff Landry, Majority Leader of the Louisiana Senate Sharon Hewitt, state Treasurer John Schroder, Shawn Wilson, who stepped down as state Secretary of Transportation ahead of the election, and Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy.

The 16 are seeking to fill the shoes of John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited.

In Calcasieu, six candidates have qualified to run for sheriff, replacing Tony Mancuso, who has decided not to seek re-election: Dustan Abshire (R), Les Blanchard (R), Elizabeth Carrier (D), Stitch Guillory (No party), Bradley Moss (I), and Mike Reid (R).

In the surrounding parishes, only Allen Sheriff Doug Hebert and Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft are running unopposed.

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford (R) has a challenger in Don Nichols (R), and Jeff Davis Sheriff Ivey Woods (I) is facing challenges from Kyle Miers (R) and Chris Myers (R).

In Cameron, Mike Hebert (R) and Chris Savoie (R) are running to fill the seat of Sheriff Ron Johnson, who has decided not to run again.

Several state legislators are running unopposed: Jeremy Stine (R), state senator 27th District; Phillip Tarver, state representative 36th District; Brett Geymann, state representative 35th District; Les Farnum, state representative 33rd District; Mike Reese (R), state senator 30th District; Dewith Carrier (R), state representative 32nd District; Troy Romero (R), state representative 37th District; and Ryan Bourriaque (R), state representative 47th District.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on the ballot?
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on Allen’s ballot?
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on Jeff Davis’s ballot?
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on Cameron’s ballot?