6 sign up to run for Calcasieu sheriff; 16 for La. governor

Click HERE to see lists of who qualified in all Southwest Louisiana’s parishes.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sixteen people have signed up as candidates to be the next governor of Louisiana.

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 election concluded Thursday.

Among the candidates are Attorney Jeff Landry, Majority Leader of the Louisiana Senate Sharon Hewitt, state Treasurer John Schroder, Shawn Wilson, who stepped down as state Secretary of Transportation ahead of the election, and Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy.

The 16 are seeking to fill the shoes of John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited.

In Calcasieu, six candidates have qualified to run for sheriff, replacing Tony Mancuso, who has decided not to seek re-election: Dustan Abshire (R), Les Blanchard (R), Elizabeth Carrier (D), Stitch Guillory (No party), Bradley Moss (I), and Mike Reid (R).

In the surrounding parishes, only Allen Sheriff Doug Hebert and Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft are running unopposed.

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford (R) has a challenger in Don Nichols (R), and Jeff Davis Sheriff Ivey Woods (I) is facing challenges from Kyle Miers (R) and Chris Myers (R).

In Cameron, Mike Hebert (R) and Chris Savoie (R) are running to fill the seat of Sheriff Ron Johnson, who has decided not to run again.

Several state legislators are running unopposed: Jeremy Stine (R), state senator 27th District; Phillip Tarver, state representative 36th District; Brett Geymann, state representative 35th District; Les Farnum, state representative 33rd District; Mike Reese (R), state senator 30th District; Dewith Carrier (R), state representative 32nd District; Troy Romero (R), state representative 37th District; and Ryan Bourriaque (R), state representative 47th District.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.