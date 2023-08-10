2 teens arrested after threatening school bus driver who hit 7-year-old on bike, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 7-year-old boy is recovering and his two teenage relatives are facing charges after they allegedly threatened the bus driver who hit the child while he was crossing the street on his bike.

Officials said the child was trying to cross over Sherwood Street from Pawtucket Street on his bicycle when a school bus he was crossing in front of hit him on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The child suffered minor injuries that were not life-threatening, officials confirmed.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, neighbors who witnessed what happened told police the bus was traveling slowly eastbound and in the right of way when the child tried to cross the street.

Police said the child’s 15-year-old and 16-year-old relatives angrily threatened the bus driver, who then fled for her safety and the safety of the other children on her bus who were saying they saw a gun.

Officers later confirmed there was no gun involved.

According to BRPD, the teens got into an SUV with an unknown driver and the child and his mother, who had been inside the home when he was hit. The teens and driver dropped the mother and child off near urgent care and went searching the area for the bus, which they found on Evangeline Street near the interstate, police added.

The bus was stopped with police units dispatched after the bus driver reported an SUV following them.

Police said a teen girl and teen boy exited the SUV in the median and ran toward the bus, but officers “tactically intervened” assuming there was a weapon involved based on the initial dispatched information.

Officers arrested the two teenagers and charged them with principal to obstruction of a roadway and simple assault.

The SUV involved drove off, officials confirmed.

