$1.1 billion solar module manufacturing facility to be built in Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPLC) - First Solar, the largest solar energy manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere, has announced that it will be building a $1.1 billion manufacturing facility near the Acadiana Regional Airport in Iberia Parish.

The facility will produce high-performance photovoltaic (PV) solar modules and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

“First Solar’s selection of Iberia Parish for its newest solar panel production facility leaves no doubt that Louisiana is leading the global energy transition, and creating good-paying jobs as a result,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This massive investment and the jobs it will create are a huge win for the people of Acadiana and the entire state. It is proof positive that Louisiana’s ‘all-of-the-above’ approach to energy is growing and diversifying our economy. Thank you to everyone who made this day a reality, and a special thank you to First Solar for trusting Louisiana to be part of their mission to create a more sustainable future.”

The company says expects to create more than 700 new direct jobs with a total annual payroll of at least $40 million.

“First Solar’s announcement is the largest capital investment to date in our region, and it’s a testament to the region’s economic competitiveness,” said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana. “It also speaks to the strong collaboration among partners that helped usher the project to the finish line. We celebrate with our partners from the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation, the Acadiana legislative delegation, the Acadiana Planning Commission, the Iberia Parish government, and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on this project win.”

The Acadiana facility will be built on an LED Certified Site, meaning it has gone through extensive due diligence and studies to be declared development-ready. It will produce First Solar’s Series 7 modules, which are expected to be manufactured with 100% U.S.-made components.

To secure the project in Iberia Parish, the state of Louisiana offered First Solar a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce solutions of LED FastStart. Additional incentives include performance-based grants for site development and infrastructure improvements totaling $30 million. All grants are contingent upon meeting investment, employment, and payroll targets. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.

In addition to the state’s incentives offerings, Iberia Parish and Iberia Economic Development Authority are supporting the project by committing to fund site improvements such as water and wastewater infrastructure development.

