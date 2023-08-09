50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Voting opens for round 2 of national mullet contest; Lake Charles teen in top 10

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Voting has opened for the top 10 round of Mullet Champ’s national teen mullet competition, and a local boy is in the running to be the mullet champion.

You can vote for Aiden Burk of Lake Charles and his mullet, J.D., once per day HERE.

We spoke to Aiden earlier this summer, and he told us he plans to cut his hair after graduation and donate it to a child with cancer.

The mullet contest benefits Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors.

Good luck to Aiden!

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Petition to recall Elton mayor submitted to Jeff Davis Registrar of Voters
Petition to recall Elton mayor submitted to Jeff Davis Registrar of Voters
Floor signing at St. Jude Dream Home
Floor signing at St. Jude Dream Home
Floor signing at St. Jude Dream Home
Floor signing at St. Jude Dream Home
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Hurricane attorneys from McClenny Moseley ask judge to lift suspensions