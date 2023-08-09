Voting opens for round 2 of national mullet contest; Lake Charles teen in top 10

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Voting has opened for the top 10 round of Mullet Champ’s national teen mullet competition, and a local boy is in the running to be the mullet champion.

You can vote for Aiden Burk of Lake Charles and his mullet, J.D., once per day HERE.

We spoke to Aiden earlier this summer, and he told us he plans to cut his hair after graduation and donate it to a child with cancer.

The mullet contest benefits Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors.

Good luck to Aiden!

