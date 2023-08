ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - U.S. 190 bridge near the Calcasieu River Bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic the evening of Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The bridge, which has been closed since July 31, needed emergency repair work after a load analysis indicated structurally deficient piles.

It was tentatively scheduled to be completed on August 10.

