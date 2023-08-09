Two-A-Days: St. Louis Catholic Saints

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic Saints enter the 2023 season following a successful 2022 campaign that saw them finish the regular season with a record of 8-2 before beating Northside 23-0 in the first round of the State Playoffs, but the playoff win was unfortunately followed up by a 6-0 overtime loss to Madison Prep in the second round.

As the Saints enter the 2023 season, and the third under head coach Brock Matherne, they’re ready to use their disappointing playoff loss as fuel to propel them to an even better season this year.

“We got back in January and this group was ready to work there was no play with them,” said Matherne. “They have a goal and they’re ready to work for that goal and they have done that up to this point. They continue to do that every day so it’s an exciting group you can just sense the chip on their shoulder and the coaches too, the coaching staff, we want to win State Championships, we’re not satisfied with just competing, we want to dominate.”

That mentality from Coach Matherne is contagious, and entering the 2023 season, his players feel the same way.

“I mean I’m ready to take it on I feel like the guys around me feel the same and we’re just ready to all come together and win,” said senior quarterback Luke Pierson.

Winning a State Championship doesn’t just happen, you have to work for it, and according to senior linebacker Graham Montet, the Saints aren’t just working for it, they’re working harder than they ever have.

“We’re more motivated than ever, we’re training harder than ever, we’re training harder than I ever have in my whole football career, and last year that was old news and we’re a new team this year,” said Montet.

St. Louis 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: at Crowley

Thursday, September 7th: vs. Iota

Thursday, September 14th: vs. Vidor

Friday, September 22nd: at Kinder

Friday, September 29th: vs. South Beauregard

Friday, October 6th: at Westlake

Thursday, October 12th: vs. Lake Charles College Prep

Friday, October 20th: at South Lafourche

Friday, October 27th: at Iowa

Friday, November 3rd: vs. Jennings

