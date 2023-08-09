Texas man dies in I-10 motorcycle crash

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Texas man is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle on I-10 East, according to Louisiana State Police.

On August 4, Joseph Robert West, 46, of Anahuac, Texas lost control of his 2017 KTM Duke motorcycle near the Iowa exit for unknown reasons and sustained serious injuries, LSP said. He was life-flighted to a Lafayette hospital and succumbed to his injuries on August 8.

West was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, LSP said. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.