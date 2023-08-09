SWLA Arrest Report - August 8, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 8, 2023.

Laura Lin Lejeune, 28, Pearland, TX: Theft under $5,000.

Eric Tony Clark, 41, Lake Charles: Attempted theft under $1,000; failure to obey traffic laws while on a bicycle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Hunter Hayes Blanchard, 24, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary; trespassing.

Amanda Kaye Billiot, 27, Montegut: Identity theft over $1,000; bank fraud; forgery.

Aundrea Nicole Toups, 32, Vinton: Theft under $1,000.

Johnie Clophus Jr., 72, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.

Timothy Wayne Daniels, 55, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.

Dennis Edward Guilbeaux, 50, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Marcus Desmond Hafford Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Forgery.

Dominick Stevens, 43, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; transactions involving the proceeds of drug offenses; creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.

Alajah Eonjnae Latulas, 18, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; property damage under $1,000.

Michael Gerald Lubin, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; contempt of court.

Gavin Luke Fontenot, 19, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Gabriela Guadalupe Rostran, 43, Cypress, TX: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Adrian J. St. Romain, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.

Elvis Mauricio Munoz, 29, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

