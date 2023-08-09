Sunrise Interviews: Keeping students safe at school in Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Safety is a topic that’s on the minds of every parent as they send their child back to school. Sheriff Tony Mancuso joined us this morning to talk about everything from school threats, bullying, and even safe driving in school zones.

Do all schools have a deputy on site?

Not all schools. We are trying but every school wants one but we are shorthanded across the country. But that is our goal. We and the School Board have been working hard all summer to vet the private security companies that we’ll be working with. The schools that don’t have a deputy will have a heavy law enforcement presence in the area and routine checks throughout the day.

How shocking is it for y’all, all these stories about school shootings? Just like the story of the six-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia, there are so many stories coming out that we’re not used to hearing about.

It’s unsettling. Law enforcement has really had to adapt and it’s given us a new sense of vigilance about threats, even the littlest things.

Now, sometimes it upsets parents but if a student threatens to harm anyone we’re gonna take action on it. We have to. And no matter who it is, us, the school board, or the city police, we are all committed to making sure students are safe at school.

What can parents do when they speak with their kids to help out?

I think you just talk to them on their level. Emphasize the importance of safety.

And I can’t stress enough to parents to secure their guns. Come to us if you need to, we give free gun locks. If you can afford a gun safe, that’s the best security. Keep them locked up. I know people want them for their protection, we live in Southwest Louisiana and I’m a gun advocate myself. But it’s our responsibility as adults to secure those weapons and keep them away from kids.

We all hate to hear about bullying. It breaks our hearts to hear about kids going to school and being targeted which leads to horrible things like suicides and school shootings. What can be done to prevent that?

We in law enforcement always try to let the schools handle that kind of situation until it becomes a criminal matter.

A parent’s first steps should be to talk to their kids or to talk to the parents of the children that are involved in the incident. Then, if that doesn’t help, you can talk to the school. And if it becomes so problematic or goes into areas like cyberstalking or cyberbullying there are laws in place for that kind of stuff.

But it is unfortunate, especially with social media these days it’s not just kids. It happens all the time to adults too.

Any final advice on school safety as we wrap up?

Slow down in school zones. Patience is the key right now. Leave early, and relax if you run into traffic. Watch out for busses. And mind the times when you need to reduce your speed in those areas.

