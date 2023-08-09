50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Robbie Robertson, whose 1969 classic song “Up on Cripple Creek” is set in the Lake Charles area, died on Wednesday at age 80.

AP reports Robertson died surrounded by family in Los Angeles “after a long illness.”

Robertson made a name for himself as the lead guitarist for Bob Dylan in the 1960′s and 70′s, and later went on to transform the Americana music scene with The Band.

As a songwriter, he is credited for writing “Up on Cripple Creek,” which reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was performed by The Band on The Ed Sullivan Show in November 1969.

The song is sung from the point of view of a truck driver who goes to Lake Charles to see his lover.

This song, like much of the music Robertson wrote and performed, “seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys,” said Martin Scorsese, Robertson’s close friend and frequent collaborator.

Finding himself among many of the giants of the rock era, Robertson got guitar tips from Buddy Holly, witnessed early performances by Aretha Franklin and by the Velvet Underground, smoked pot with the Beatles, watched the songwriting team of Leiber and Stoller develop material, chatted with Jimi Hendrix when he was a struggling musician and calling himself Jimmy James.

But it is said that Robertson’s appearance in “The Last Waltz,” a 1978 documentary about The Band’s farewell concert directed by Martin Scorsese, is what made him a star. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest concert films ever made.

Robertson went on to produce scores for several of Scorsese’s movies, like “The Departed,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and “The Irishman.”

The Band is known for its reinterpretation of American Southern roots music and helping to invent the music genre known as Americana, fusing folk, country and rock and leaning heavily on traditions of storytelling and sense of place.

“I wanted to write music that felt like it could’ve been written 50 years ago, tomorrow, yesterday — that had this lost-in-time quality,” Robertson said on the documentary “Shakespeares in the Alley.”

In his memory, Robertson’s family has asked that any donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario, Canada, to support a new cultural center.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Brush fire burns in Allen Parish
A brush fire burns in Allen Parish, near La. 10 and Sam Cloud Road.
Brush fire burns in Allen Parish
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another day with no changes; so the hot humid weather continues
A Texas man is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle on I-10 East, according to...
Texas man dies in I-10 motorcycle crash