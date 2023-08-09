Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Robbie Robertson, whose 1969 classic song “Up on Cripple Creek” is set in the Lake Charles area, died on Wednesday at age 80.

AP reports Robertson died surrounded by family in Los Angeles “after a long illness.”

Robertson made a name for himself as the lead guitarist for Bob Dylan in the 1960′s and 70′s, and later went on to transform the Americana music scene with The Band.

As a songwriter, he is credited for writing “Up on Cripple Creek,” which reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was performed by The Band on The Ed Sullivan Show in November 1969.

The song is sung from the point of view of a truck driver who goes to Lake Charles to see his lover.

This song, like much of the music Robertson wrote and performed, “seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys,” said Martin Scorsese, Robertson’s close friend and frequent collaborator.

Finding himself among many of the giants of the rock era, Robertson got guitar tips from Buddy Holly, witnessed early performances by Aretha Franklin and by the Velvet Underground, smoked pot with the Beatles, watched the songwriting team of Leiber and Stoller develop material, chatted with Jimi Hendrix when he was a struggling musician and calling himself Jimmy James.

But it is said that Robertson’s appearance in “The Last Waltz,” a 1978 documentary about The Band’s farewell concert directed by Martin Scorsese, is what made him a star. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest concert films ever made.

Robertson went on to produce scores for several of Scorsese’s movies, like “The Departed,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and “The Irishman.”

The Band is known for its reinterpretation of American Southern roots music and helping to invent the music genre known as Americana, fusing folk, country and rock and leaning heavily on traditions of storytelling and sense of place.

“I wanted to write music that felt like it could’ve been written 50 years ago, tomorrow, yesterday — that had this lost-in-time quality,” Robertson said on the documentary “Shakespeares in the Alley.”

In his memory, Robertson’s family has asked that any donations be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario, Canada, to support a new cultural center.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.