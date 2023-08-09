50/50 Thursdays
Police find over $300K of drugs at neighbor’s home while investigating deadly stabbing

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man is jailed with a bond over $3 million after authorities allegedly uncovered a drug lab and more than $300,000 worth of drugs in a home while investigating a deadly stabbing.

Mark Anthony Antoine, 55, was stabbed multiple times at a home on Pear Street Tuesday morning, and he died from his injuries in the hospital, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. A suspect was later arrested on one count of second-degree murder.

During their investigation, officers searched a nearby home, where they smelled marijuana and saw drugs in plain view, LCPD Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said.

After obtaining a narcotics search warrant, officers found a handgun, a clandestine laboratory, 161.5 pounds of synthetic marijuana, 13.9 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash in the home, Fondel said. Investigators estimate the street value of the synthetic marijuana found at $300,000 and the street value of the marijuana at $27,000.

The Lake Charles Fire Department Haz-Mat Team and Environmental Response Services processed the scene and recovered the contents of the lab.

Officers arrested Dominick Stevens, 43, of Lake Charles, on the following counts:

  • Distribution/possession with the intent to distribute synthetic marijuana
  • Distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Illegal carrying of weapons; crime or CDS
  • Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses
  • Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.

Stevens was the person seen in handcuffs near the scene of the stabbing.

The suspect was detained at the scene, and officers later obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Stevens is held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $3.7 million bond. Additional charges are pending.

