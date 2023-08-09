It gets hot here in the summer, but why has it been this hot?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This summer has been a scorcher, and this week’s heat wave hasn’t helped.

We have had triple-digit highs multiple times at the New Orleans International Airport since June. The last time we saw a 100-degree day previous to this year was in 2016.

So far we have had the hottest summer on record at most of our sites across southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

But why has it been this hot?

El Niño is here

We frequently look towards El Niño as the culprit for heating us up on a global scale, but the switch from La Niña to El Niño may also be locally contributing to why this summer has gotten so hot.

El Niño weakens the Bermuda High, which is a semi-permanent feature in the Atlantic caused by temperature differences across the region. El Niño leads to generally warmer conditions in the Atlantic, resulting in lower pressure differences and therefore a weaker high.

Bermuda High with El Nino (WVUE)

When the Bermuda High weakens, it tends to shift the western side of the high towards the eastern Atlantic. This is generally beneficial for hurricane season, leaving more paths out to sea along the upper-level winds traveling clockwise around the high, keeping storms away from the Caribbean and the US coastline.

Due to this eastward shift in the high, low-pressure dips in the jet stream tend to shift eastward as well leaving more space in the central and southern US for high pressure to build.

Ring of Fire

A large ridge of high pressure has built in over the central and southern US where it has been stationed for nearly months now. This is largely in part due to the eastward shift of the Bermuda High, keeping low pressure and stormy weather over the northeastern and eastern US.

This type of feature is referred to as a Ring of Fire, where storms travel around the edge of high pressure while the center is abnormally hot. The storm track the past few months has followed this model with severe weather in the northern and eastern portions of the country while the southern US has seen extreme heat.

Ring of Fire (WVUE)

We have been seeing a very hot, and very dry summer as this high-pressure feature has lingered over us through much of June and July.

High pressure leads to hot weather because it suppresses vertically lifting air in the atmosphere leading to sinking air and fewer storms. The heat is also trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere with the sinking motion.

In our region, we normally have moderated temperatures during the summer due to a southeasterly sea breeze off of the Gulf and afternoon storm activity.

Southwesterly summer flow (WVUE)

We have had very little afternoon storm formation through the past few weeks due to the high pressure suppressing the formation of storms.

We also have seen a persistent west wind due to the positioning of the high pressure over us. This west wind comes from the hot Desert Southwest and Southern Plains, leading to hotter weather for us. This enables us to see record-high temperatures.

Hot west winds (WVUE)

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption and the heat

A large volcano eruption on the other side of the globe could also be contributing to the abnormal heat.

Normally volcanoes are associated with atmospheric cooling due to the ash they release helping to block incoming solar radiation. The 2022 eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai has led to the opposite outcome of warming instead.

Volcano eruption (WVUE)

The volcano erupted molten magma under water which led to a limited amount of sulfate aerosols, or ash, being emitted into the atmosphere. Instead, the magma vaporized a massive amount of water, leading to an increase of 15% in water vapor levels in the upper atmosphere.

Tonga Volcano Eruption (WVUE)

Water vapor is not easily removed from the atmosphere, leaving scientists to project the added water vapor could create a warming impact for at least five years.

