Inmate overdose investigation at Detention Center 3

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate overdose situation at Detention Center 3 on John Allison Drive.

RPSO said that on August 8, around 11:50 p.m., inmates alerted deputies that another inmate was having a medical emergency in one of the dorms.

The inmate was breathing but was unresponsive. It was believed to be a possible opioid overdose and Narcan was administered, along with other life-saving measures. The inmate was transported to a local hospital where is listed in critical condition.

On August 9, around 2:15 a.m., another inmate was in distress. Live-saving aid was rendered, including Narcan, as RPSO believed this was another possible opioid overdose. This inmate was also transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Corrections Security Investigators along with RADE Agents said their investigation is still ongoing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

