50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Floor signing at St. Jude Dream Home

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Construction is moving along on the St. Jude Dream Home.

It’s a 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in the new Lakewood Pointe subdivision.

Each year before the floors are laid, sponsors get to write their well wishes into the concrete.

Builder Kyle LaRocque with LaRocque Homes said the floor signing is something that helps to keep in mind what the dream home is all about.

“We’re trying to drive home the point that this is important and this is again something bigger than us individually or as companies and it’s a chance for them to really leave their mark,” LaRocque said.

You can still have your chance at winning the dream home. There are about one-thousand tickets left. To purchase a ticket, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Petition to recall Elton mayor submitted to Jeff Davis Registrar of Voters
Petition to recall Elton mayor submitted to Jeff Davis Registrar of Voters
Floor signing at St. Jude Dream Home
Floor signing at St. Jude Dream Home
Voting opens for round 2 of teen mullet contest; Lake Charles boy in top 10
Voting opens for round 2 of national mullet contest; Lake Charles teen in top 10
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Hurricane attorneys from McClenny Moseley ask judge to lift suspensions