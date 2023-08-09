Floor signing at St. Jude Dream Home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Construction is moving along on the St. Jude Dream Home.

It’s a 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in the new Lakewood Pointe subdivision.

Each year before the floors are laid, sponsors get to write their well wishes into the concrete.

Builder Kyle LaRocque with LaRocque Homes said the floor signing is something that helps to keep in mind what the dream home is all about.

“We’re trying to drive home the point that this is important and this is again something bigger than us individually or as companies and it’s a chance for them to really leave their mark,” LaRocque said.

You can still have your chance at winning the dream home. There are about one-thousand tickets left. To purchase a ticket, CLICK HERE.

