Fire departments urge people to be cautious as state burn ban is in effect

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - These dry conditions and high temperatures are a recipe for disaster when it comes to a potential fire hazard. That’s why a state burn ban is in effect.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said burning of any kind is prohibited unless it’s small campfires, barbeque pits, and fire rings. But Calcasieu officials are prohibiting burning of any kind not including prescribed burns.

“They want to get their yard cleaned up,” Houston River Fire Department Chief Dean Lappe said. “They’ve cleared this property. They want to get it burnt and cleared up. Wait. Wait until this gets some rain.”

Fires can spread quickly and be hard to contain. Disobeying the order is a danger for everyone involved, including those who answer the emergency call.

“Take these heat indices that we’re facing, trifold that and you might get an idea of what it’s like to be in turn-out gear,” Lappe said. “So, absolutely no open burning in your yard, absolutely no burning of debris piles whatsoever.”

In some cases, you might not be intentionally setting a fire. Lappe said fires have started from sparks coming from a lawn mower or even parking a vehicle on dry grass.

“You have to remember under your vehicle is a catalytic converter,” Lappe said. “That catalytic converter can be as hot as a thousand degrees. That will set the grass on fire underneath your vehicle.

The burn ban is in effect until further notice. The order gives fire departments the authority to extinguish all fires violating the ban.

