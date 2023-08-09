50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Family holding vigil for child killed in Lafayette officer-involved shooting

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - A candlelight vigil is being held for a 19-month-old child who was killed in a shooting involving three officers in Lafayette.

The vigil will be held today, August 9, at 7 p.m. at Pa Davis Park in Lafayette. The family asks that balloons used in the ceremony be yellow and white in color, as well as biodegradable.

Family members say Kaci Giselle Cyprian was one of two children, the other her brother Kaisyn Amir Cyprian, who was struck by gunfire when Lafayette Police responded to a “fight in progress” call in the 100 block of S. General Marshall Street on August 5. Kaci would later succumb to her wounds at a local hospital.

The children’s mother Jowanna Christina expressed her grief in a Facebook post.

“Kaci will never get to experience a first day of school, a first boyfriend, elementary, middle, or high school activities. I won’t get to walk my daughter down the aisle in her wedding dress,” she said.

Christina said Kaisyn underwent surgery for his wounds on Monday.

Jowanna with her son Kaisyn.
Jowanna with her son Kaisyn.(Jowanna Christina)

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family.

In total, an unidentified woman, Kaci and Kaisyn, two LPD officers, and the suspect were struck by gunfire.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Cameron Parish goes back to school
Cameron Parish goes back to school
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Pear Street
Police find over $300K of drugs at neighbor’s home while investigating deadly stabbing
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards tells Pardon Board to consider clemency for death row inmates
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Man arrested in deadly Pear Street stabbing
Cameron Parish goes back to school
Cameron Parish goes back to school