“Cakes for Classrooms” bake sale to benefit SWLA teachers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Latter & Blum will be holding a “Cakes for Classrooms” bake sale to benefit teachers across the SWLA today, Wednesday, August 9.

The company has been accepting teacher nominations for several weeks and will draw the name of one teacher from Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard, Allen, and Jeff Davis Parish. The proceeds of the bake sale will go towards purchasing items on the teacher’s Amazon classroom wish list.

You can stop by their office at 210 Doctor Michael Debakey Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to purchase some tasty treats and help out teachers in our area.

