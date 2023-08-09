50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

“Cakes for Classrooms” bake sale to benefit SWLA teachers

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Latter & Blum will be holding a “Cakes for Classrooms” bake sale to benefit teachers across the SWLA today, Wednesday, August 9.

The company has been accepting teacher nominations for several weeks and will draw the name of one teacher from Calcasieu, Cameron, Beauregard, Allen, and Jeff Davis Parish. The proceeds of the bake sale will go towards purchasing items on the teacher’s Amazon classroom wish list.

You can stop by their office at 210 Doctor Michael Debakey Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to purchase some tasty treats and help out teachers in our area.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
More than 500 orphaned wells plugged in Louisiana
Afternoon heat indices could exceed 115° during the heart of the afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Heatwave not letting up this week, rain chances stay low
Health Headlines: Help for aging backs
Health Headlines: Help for aging backs
Health Headlines: Help for aging backs
Health Headlines: Help for aging backs