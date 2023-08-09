50/50 Thursdays
Brush fire burns in Allen Parish

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Oakdale, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters are currently battling a brush fire in Allen Parish.

Sheriff Doug Hebert said the fire is near La. 10 and Sam Cloud Road - between Oakdale and Elizabeth.

Forestry is clearing underbrush and creating a dirt fire lane with bulldozers.

Hebert said it appears crews are starting to get ahead of the blaze.

There have been no major evacuations, although the fire department has contacted some homeowners directly.

A KPLC radar shot from 5:40 p.m. shows smoke moving into Rapides Parish.

The fire danger in Louisiana continues to increase and will likely get worse with little to no rain expected through the weekend. The lack of rain over the past few weeks has really dried all vegetation out and the hot weather only compounds this problem. Read more HERE.

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
First Alert Forecast: Another day with no changes; so the hot humid weather continues
Texas man dies in I-10 motorcycle crash
Texas man dies in I-10 motorcycle crash
Texas man dies in I-10 motorcycle crash
