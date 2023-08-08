50/50 Thursdays
World War II nurse celebrates 101st birthday at SWLA Veterans Home

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Smiles, laughs and singing all surrounded Irma Boulet Darphin as she turned 101.

Darphin, who served as a nurse during World War II, shared her incredible story today during her celebration at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home.

“It feels good because I am healthy, and I’ve got a good family, and a lot of good friends, so what more could you ask for,” Darphin said.

The celebration included a tribute from the Louisiana Nurses Honor Guard, where Darphin received a white rose and a blanket. The white rose symbolizes all that nursing stands for – comfort, kindness, gentleness, courage and unwavering devotion to duty.

The blanket is to cover Darphin with love and gratitude for being part of the nursing profession.

Darphin served in the orthopedic ward as a nurse during World War II from 1943 to 1945.

“Spent the first 16 months in England, then we crossed over, landed on Utah Beach in France, and I went on to two hospitals. I opened up two while we were there,” Darphin said.

She recounts being affiliated with the Texas Sealy Hospital during her service.

“So it was a large group, 100 nurses about, and about 80 doctors, and about 250 enlisted men,” Darphin said.

Darphin’s daughter, Mary Beth Miller, is in awe of her mother’s accomplishments.

“I am honored, and I also feel very lucky because she is a very special person and I just know that because of what she did, because of the way I’ve seen her continue to serve over the years just in her community and everything else, everyone she comes in contact with,” Miller said.

Darphin said her birthday party at the veterans home couldn’t have been any better.

“I don’t know who planned it, but it couldn’t be better,” Darphin said.

