Two-A-Days: Sam Houston Broncos

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos are looking to get back on track after finishing with a 4-6 record in their 2022 campaign and falling short of the playoffs for the second consecutive season but entering 2023, Head Coach Chad Davis believes his team is ready to take that next step.

“I can tell you one of the biggest things we’ve seen from last year is a lot of maturity a lot of guys taking ownership,” Davis said. “A lot of leadership, we’ve lacked leadership here the past couple of years and they’ve worked their butts off all summer, and man they’ve held themselves accountable, it’s always good when your kids are holding themselves accountable and the coaches aren’t always having to do it, it’s a really good group of kids and a lot of guys coming back from last year.”

That need for leadership is a role junior quarterback Gavin Stout is learning to embrace, knowing it’s crucial to the team’s success this season.

“You have to be a leader every single play even when things are going good and when things are going bad you can’t be that guy that gets down when things are going bad you have to build your team up and be that guy for those players who are in their head,” Stout said.

The Broncos graduated 12 seniors last season but have 40 juniors on the team that help create a healthy locker room environment.

“I feel like our chemistry is really good, defensive chemistry, offensive chemistry it’s like a brotherhood over here were like a family,” senior Middle Linebacker, Wyatt Fontenot said.

Sam Houston 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: vs. Many

Friday, September 8th: vs. New Iberia

Friday, September 15th: at Barbe

Friday, September 22nd: at Comeaux

Friday, September 29th: vs. Sulphur

Friday, October 6th: at Acadiana

Friday, October 13th: at Lafayette

Friday, October 20th: vs. Carencro

Friday, October 27th: at E.D. White

Friday, November 3rd: vs. Southside

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.