Two-A-Days: Barbe Buccaneers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a new era at Barbe High School as Dennis ‘Skeet’ Owens takes over as the next head coach of the Buccaneers football team, and with it comes a renewed hope that the Bucs can get back to the top of District 3-5A, and hopefully get back to being a playoff threat.

2022 was a disappointing season for Barbe as they went 5-5, and 3-5 in district play, failing to make the State Playoffs for the second consecutive season after going 4-6 the year prior, but coach Owens believes Barbe can turn it around.

“If we compete as we should week in and out then I think the record will take care of itself, and if we can really get the most effort out of ourselves and compete every day in practice, then the games will take care of themselves and then I think we’ll be successful regardless of the record,” said Owens.

Coach Owen’s confidence is contagious, and Buccaneers quarterback Carson Sanford feels the same as his former offensive coordinator, and new head coach.

“You know it’s been my dream to do this, just making sure that I make sure every moment is worth it and being the best leader I can for the other guys on the field,” said Sanford about having success as a senior.

Barbe feels as if they have something to prove in 2023, they enter this season hoping to win their first playoff game since 2017 when they made the State Quarterfinals after going 11-2 in the regular season.

“You know, it’s kind of like a revenge tour, we haven’t made the playoffs in two years, but this year we’re definitely going to make playoffs,” said Barbe senior safety Travis Pradia.

One thing Coach Owens has focused on since taking over for the Bucs in March is raising the bar, and being better on, and off the field, and he has used that as a motto for his team.

“One of our things is to raise the bar, raise our expectations in all aspects, in the locker room, in the classroom, in the community, so we’re trying to raise our level of just being a good human being a productive member of society.”

Barbe 2023 Schedule:

Friday, September 1st: at LaGrange

Friday, September 8th: at Carencro

Friday, September 15th: vs. Sam Houston

Friday, September 22nd: vs. Pineville

Friday, September 29th: vs. Southside

Friday, October 6th: at Sulphur

Friday, October 13th: vs. New Iberia

Friday, October 20th: vs. Lafayette

Friday, October 27th: at Comeaux

Thursday, November 2nd: at Acadiana

