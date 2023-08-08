50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - August 7, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 7, 2023.

Robert Lamar Green, 27, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Emilio Perez, 53, Lake Charles: Turning movements and required signals; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent a Schedule III drug.

Herbert William Juiar Parker, 27, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways or interstates; flight from an officer; two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); contraband; obstruction of justice; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent a Schedule I drug.

Clifton Davis Young, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse - aggravated assault; disturbing the peace.

Billy Wayne Myers, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Jeremy Milton Perry, 47, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000; three counts of issuing worthless checks less than $1,000.

Rhett Alan Hanagriff, 31, Sulphur: Careless operation; contempt of court.

Malcolm Scott Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of cocaine; criminal trespass; possession with intent to distribute a Schedule III drug.

Kenneth Shane Fontenot, 48, Ragley: Domestic abuse battery.

Ala Pamela Pinckney, 28, Garland, Texas: Organized retail theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Maude April Collins, 28, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

William Logan Hamilton, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Travis Tavarus Holcombe, 39, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Hot humid weather continues
OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on Calcasieu’s ballot?
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on Vernon’s ballot?
Abandoned house burns near Lake, 18th streets