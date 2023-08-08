SWLA Arrest Report - August 7, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for August 7, 2023.

Robert Lamar Green, 27, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Emilio Perez, 53, Lake Charles: Turning movements and required signals; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent a Schedule III drug.

Herbert William Juiar Parker, 27, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways or interstates; flight from an officer; two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); contraband; obstruction of justice; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent a Schedule I drug.

Clifton Davis Young, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse - aggravated assault; disturbing the peace.

Billy Wayne Myers, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Jeremy Milton Perry, 47, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000; three counts of issuing worthless checks less than $1,000.

Rhett Alan Hanagriff, 31, Sulphur: Careless operation; contempt of court.

Malcolm Scott Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of cocaine; criminal trespass; possession with intent to distribute a Schedule III drug.

Kenneth Shane Fontenot, 48, Ragley: Domestic abuse battery.

Ala Pamela Pinckney, 28, Garland, Texas: Organized retail theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Maude April Collins, 28, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

William Logan Hamilton, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Travis Tavarus Holcombe, 39, Lake Charles: Strangulation.

