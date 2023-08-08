Statewide foster initiative launched to assist children in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With thousands of kids in our state foster care system, many without permanent homes, the state is launching an initiative from the Governor’s office to get more families involved with the cause.

‘One Church, One Family, One Child’ is a statewide call to Louisiana’s faith-based community to recruit and support families within their congregations to foster a child in the state’s custody.

“Your home can make a difference. It doesn’t have to be perfect or a perfect family, but it can make a difference”,” said Keitra Beach who serves as a Kids’ pastor at Bethany Church.

'One Church, One Family, One Child’ (WAFB)

There are over 4,000 children in the state foster system but only 2,000 licensed families.

“But here is the key, we have over 4,000 churches. If we can recruit at least one family, we can help every child,” explained Beach.

Tiers of Involvement for ‘One Church, One Family, One Child:

Tier 1

-Provide meals weekly

-Pray & fast

-Showers and birthday parties for foster families/and or Local organizations that support them

-Provide equipment and tuition for sports and extra-curricular activities

Collect gift cards to donate to local organizations and families.

Tier 2

-Identifying foster families in congregation

-Relief teams to help out weekly

-Provide certified babysitting

-Provide transportation when needed

-Foster family date nights

-Service projects that promote local organizations/ foster families

Tier 3

-Recruiting foster families in church and community.

-Offering mentoring for foster families and children.

-Working in the community to recruit other churches to start foster care Ministries

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.