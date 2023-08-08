Share your 2023 back-to-school photos with KPLC!

Back-to-School photos(KPLC)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The first day of school is approaching, and we want to see all of our SWLA students as they head back to the classroom.

Share your photos HERE.

Below are the back-to-school dates for SWLA.

Calcasieu Parish

  • Public schools: Friday, Aug. 11
  • Charter schools: Friday, Aug. 11
  • Diocese of Lake Charles: Monday, Aug. 14
  • McNeese State University: Monday, Aug. 14
  • SOWELA Community College: Monday, Aug. 14.

Allen Parish

  • Public schools: Thursday, Aug. 10.

Beauregard Parish

  • Four-day schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9
  • Five-day schools: Thursday, Aug. 24.

Cameron Parish

  • Public schools: Thursday, Aug. 10.

Jeff Davis Parish

  • Public schools: Friday, Aug. 11.

Vernon Parish

  • Public schools: Monday, Aug. 21.

