Share your 2023 back-to-school photos with KPLC!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The first day of school is approaching, and we want to see all of our SWLA students as they head back to the classroom.

Below are the back-to-school dates for SWLA.

Calcasieu Parish

Public schools: Friday, Aug. 11

Charter schools: Friday, Aug. 11

Diocese of Lake Charles: Monday, Aug. 14

McNeese State University: Monday, Aug. 14

SOWELA Community College: Monday, Aug. 14.

Allen Parish

Public schools: Thursday, Aug. 10.

Beauregard Parish

Four-day schools: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Five-day schools: Thursday, Aug. 24.

Cameron Parish

Public schools: Thursday, Aug. 10.

Jeff Davis Parish

Public schools: Friday, Aug. 11.

Vernon Parish

Public schools: Monday, Aug. 21.

