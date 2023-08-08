50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Rosepine working to restore water after main line break

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEPINE, La. (KPLC) - The town of Rosepine is without water as crews work to fix a break in the water department’s main line.

The town notified the public that after water is restored, there will be a boil advisory.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, there is no definite time frame as to when residents can expect their water to be turned back on.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Tiffany Derry, executive chef and owner of Roots Southern Table in Dallas, joins the Louisiana...
Celebrity chef Tiffany Derry joins Louisiana Food & Wine Festival
Back-to-School photos
Share your 2023 back-to-school photos with KPLC!
Entergy completed a new Mud Lake to Big Lake transmission project.
Entergy completes transmission project
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Pear Street
Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Pear Street