Rosepine working to restore water after main line break

ROSEPINE, La. (KPLC) - The town of Rosepine is without water as crews work to fix a break in the water department’s main line.

The town notified the public that after water is restored, there will be a boil advisory.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, there is no definite time frame as to when residents can expect their water to be turned back on.

