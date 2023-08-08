50/50 Thursdays
Petition to recall Elton mayor submitted to Jeff Davis Registrar of Voters

By Jillian Corder
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The petition to recall Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine was hand-delivered to the Jeff Davis Parish Registrar of Voters Tuesday morning. Organizers say it contains 317 signatures, exceeding the required 40 percent of active voters in the town.

The registrar now has 15 working days to review the petition and certify that the signatures are those of active voters in Elton. If the petition is certified, it will be sent to Gov. John Bel Edward’s office and a recall election will be held. That election would simply be a yes/no vote whether to remove the mayor from office. If the majority of voters agree to recall Mayor Lemoine, she would be removed from office and a mayoral election would be held.

“The recalled official cannot be appointed or be a candidate in the special election to fill the vacancy,” according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

