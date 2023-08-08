50/50 Thursdays
OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on Vernon’s ballot?

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana will elect a new governor this fall.

State residents will vote in the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Numerous other local and state races will also be on the ballot, as well as four constitutional amendments and local tax propositions.

Qualifying for the election began Tuesday and continues through Thursday.

A candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote, plus one vote, to win a race. Runoffs will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in the gubernatorial general election.

Click HERE for key dates.

Click HERE to visit the voter portal.

WHAT’S ON YOUR BALLOT

The qualifying phase for the election runs from August 8 through 10. The following list will be updated as more candidates qualify.

State Senator (30th District)

  • Mike Reese (R)

State Representative (24th District)

  • Clarence Beebe (R)
  • Rodney Schamerhorn (R)
  • BJ Jones (I)
  • Charles Owen (R)

Vernon Parish Sheriff

  • Sam Craft (R)

Clerk of Court

  • Jeff Skidmore (R)
  • Dillon Smith (R)

Tax Assessor

  • Michael Bealer (R)

Police Juror District 1

  • Jim Tuck (R)

Police Juror District 2

  • Marvin Hilton (R)

Police Juror District 4

  • Doug Roshong (No Party)

Police Juror District 5

  • Cody Hostetler (R)
  • Reginald Johnson (I)
  • Todd Maricle (R)

Police Juror District 6

  • Scottie E. Benjamin (R)

Police Juror District 7

  • Charnel Bailey (R)
  • Brian Davis (No Party)

Police Juror District 8

  • Dean Mitchell (I)

Police Juror District 9

  • David Brister (R)

Police Juror District 10

  • Curtis Clay (D)

Police Juror District 11

  • Quintin Thompson (R)

Police Juror District 12

  • Kenny Haymon (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 8

  • Ronald Kevin Hagan (R)
  • Brian Herrington (R)
  • Danny James (R)

Chief of Police Village of Simpson

  • Ronnie Hagan (R)

Councilmen Town of New Llano

  • Darlene Denise (D)

