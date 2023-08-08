OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on Jeff Davis’s ballot?

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana will elect a new governor this fall.

State residents will vote in the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Numerous other local and state races will also be on the ballot, as well as four constitutional amendments and local tax propositions.

Qualifying for the election began Tuesday and continues through Thursday.

A candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote, plus one vote, to win a race. Runoffs will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in the gubernatorial general election.

WHAT’S ON YOUR BALLOT

The qualifying phase for the election runs from August 8 through 10. The following list will be updated as more candidates qualify.

Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (District 7)

Cathy S. Banks (R)

Erick Knezek (R)

State Senator (25th District)

Mark Abraham (R)

State Representative (32nd District)

Dewith Carrier (R)

State Representative (37th District)

Troy D. Romero (R)

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff

Kyle Miers (R)

Chris Myers (R)

Ivy Woods (I)

Clerk of Court

Rick Arceneaux (No Party)

Tax Assessor

Donald Kratzer (No Party)

Coroner

Charles Deese (No Party)

Police Juror District 1

Donald Woods (No Party)

Police Juror District 2

Ann Bowman (R)

Susette Mouton (R)

Police Juror District 7

Steve Eastman (R)

Police Juror District 11

Butch Lafargue (R)

Police Juror District 13

Bill LaBouve (I)

Chad Patrick Talbot (I)

Dennis Vanicor (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2

Bubba Langley (D)

More details to come:

Road District No. 10 of Wards One, Two, and Three - 11.33 Mills - PJ - 10 Yrs.

Fire Protection District No. 1 - 10.49 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Years

Fire Protection District No. 4 - 5 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Grand Marais Gravity Drainage District - 6.70 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

