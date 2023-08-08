OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on Cameron’s ballot?

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana will elect a new governor this fall.

State residents will vote in the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Numerous other local and state races will also be on the ballot, as well as four constitutional amendments and local tax propositions.

Qualifying for the election began Tuesday and continues through Thursday.

A candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote, plus one vote, to win a race. Runoffs will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in the gubernatorial general election.

WHAT’S ON YOUR BALLOT

The qualifying phase for the election runs from August 8 through 10. The following list will be updated as more candidates qualify.

Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (District 7)

Cathy S. Banks (R)

Erick Knezek (R)

State Senator (25th District)

Mark Abraham (R)

State Representative (47th District)

Ryan Bourriaque (R)

Cameron Parish Sheriff

Mike Hebert (R)

Chris Savoie (R)

Clerk of Court

Susan Racca (R)

Tax Assessor

Howard Scott Lavergne (No Party)

Coroner

Kevin Charles Dupke (R)

Police Juror District 2

Michael Fewell

Curtis R. Fountain Sr. (R)

Police Juror District 3

Darryl Farque (I)

Butch Guidry (I)

Police Juror District 4

Joe Dupont (R)

Kirk Quinn (R)

Johnny Watson (R)

Police Juror District 5

Mark Daigle (R)

Police Juror District 6

Lee Faulk Jr. (I)

