OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on Calcasieu’s ballot?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana will elect a new governor this fall.

State residents will vote in the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Numerous other local and state races will also be on the ballot, as well as four constitutional amendments and local tax propositions.

Qualifying for the election began Tuesday and continues through Thursday.

A candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote, plus one vote, to win a race. Runoffs will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in the gubernatorial general election.

QUALIFYING CANDIDATES

The qualifying phase for the election runs from August 8 through 10. The following list will be updated as more candidates qualify.

BESE District 7

Cathy Banks (R), Lake Charles

Erick Knezek (R), Lafayette

State Senator 25th District

Mark Abraham (R)

State Senator 27th District

Jeremy Stine (R)

State Senator 30th District

Mike Reese (R)

State Representative 32nd District

Dewith Carrier (R)

State Representative 33rd District

Les Farnum (R)

State Representative 34th District

Wilford Carter Sr. (D)

Kevin Guidry (D)

Franklin Lewis Sr. (D)

State Representative 35th District

Brett Geymann (R)

State Representative 36th District

Philip Tarver

State Representative 37th District

Troy Romero (R)

State Representative 47th District

Ryan Bourriaque (R)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court (ES 1, Div. F)

Sa’Trica Williams Bensaadat (D)

District Judge 14th Judicial District Court (ES 2, Div. C)

Bill Cutrera (R)

Brad Guillory (R)

Mark Judson (R)

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff

Les Blanchard (R)

Stitch Guillory (No Party)

Bradley Moss (I)

Mike Reid (R)

Clerk of Court

Lynn Jones (No party)

Tax Assessor

Wendy Aguillard (I)

Coroner

Terry Welke (No party)

Police Juror District 1

Reath Chauvin (R)

Darby Quinn (R)

Police Juror District 2

Emile Fontenot (D)

Mike Smith (D)

Police Juror District 3

Eddie Earl Lewis Jr. (D)

Shelly Mayo (D)

Police Juror District 4

Tony Guillory (D)

Police Juror District 5

Brian Abshire (R)

Police Juror District 6

Ron Hayes (R)

Police Juror District 7

Chris Landry (No party)

Police Juror District 8

Mary Kaye Eason (R)

Emily Fenet-Parker (R)

Scott Washington (R)

Police Juror District 9

Anthony Bartie (D)

Police Juror District 10

Tony Stelly (R)

Police Juror District 11

No qualifiers yet

Police Juror District 12

No qualifiers yet

Police Juror District 13

Joe Andrepont (R)

Police Juror District 14

Randy Burleigh (R)

Police Juror District 15

Tony Tramonte (R)

Town of Iowa Tax Proposal

2.5M Bond - BOC - 20 Yrs. for Iowa Fire Protection Dist. No 1 – Precincts 800, 801, 860S pp, 860E pp Only

City of Sulphur Proposition

Revision of Home Rule Charter – Precincts within the City of Sulphur Only

