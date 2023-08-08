OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard’s ballot?

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana will elect a new governor this fall.

State residents will vote in the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Numerous other local and state races will also be on the ballot, as well as four constitutional amendments and local tax propositions.

Qualifying for the election began Tuesday and continues through Thursday.

A candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote, plus one vote, to win a race. Runoffs will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in the gubernatorial general election.

QUALIFYING CANDIDATES

The qualifying phase for the election runs from August 8 through 10. The following list will be updated as more candidates qualify.

BESE District 7

Cathy Banks (R)

Erick Knezek (R)

State Senator 30th District

Mike Reese (R)

State Representative 24th District

Clarence Beebe (R)

Rodney Schamerhorn (R)

State Representative 30th District

BJ Jones (I)

Charles Owen (R)

State Representative 32nd District

Dewith Carrier (R)

State Representative 35th District

Brett Geymann (R)

Sheriff

Mark Herford (R)

Clerk of Court

Brian Lestage (R)

Tax Assessor

Brent Rutherford (R)

Coroner

No qualifiers yet

Police Juror District 1

Luke Dickerson (R)

Wayne Reeves (R)

Police Juror District 2

Jeffery Meadows (R)

Police Juror District 3A

Shanel Handy (No party)

Police Juror District 3B

Eddie Ware (R)

Police Juror District 3C

James Boswell (R)

Beth Whittington Montgomery (R)

Mark Warden (R)

Police Juror District 3D

Mike Harper (No party)

Police Juror District 3E

Jeremy Jones (R)

Jerry Shirley (R)

Police Juror District 4A

Joe Doucet (R)

OB Morgan (R)

Police Juror District 4B

Doug Hillebrandt (R)

Ronnie Jackson (R)

Police Juror District 5

Kelly Bailey (R)

Merryville Chief of Police

Cindy Brister (No party)

Fred Walker (D)

