OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on Beauregard’s ballot?

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana will elect a new governor this fall.

State residents will vote in the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Numerous other local and state races will also be on the ballot, as well as four constitutional amendments and local tax propositions.

Qualifying for the election began Tuesday and continues through Thursday.

A candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote, plus one vote, to win a race. Runoffs will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in the gubernatorial general election.

Click HERE for key dates.

Click HERE to visit the voter portal.

QUALIFYING CANDIDATES

The qualifying phase for the election runs from August 8 through 10. The following list will be updated as more candidates qualify.

BESE District 7

  • Cathy Banks (R)
  • Erick Knezek (R)

State Senator 30th District

  • Mike Reese (R)

State Representative 24th District

  • Clarence Beebe (R)
  • Rodney Schamerhorn (R)

State Representative 30th District

  • BJ Jones (I)
  • Charles Owen (R)

State Representative 32nd District

  • Dewith Carrier (R)

State Representative 35th District

  • Brett Geymann (R)

Sheriff

  • Mark Herford (R)

Clerk of Court

  • Brian Lestage (R)

Tax Assessor

  • Brent Rutherford (R)

Coroner

  • No qualifiers yet

Police Juror District 1

  • Luke Dickerson (R)
  • Wayne Reeves (R)

Police Juror District 2

  • Jeffery Meadows (R)

Police Juror District 3A

  • Shanel Handy (No party)

Police Juror District 3B

  • Eddie Ware (R)

Police Juror District 3C

  • James Boswell (R)
  • Beth Whittington Montgomery (R)
  • Mark Warden (R)

Police Juror District 3D

  • Mike Harper (No party)

Police Juror District 3E

  • Jeremy Jones (R)
  • Jerry Shirley (R)

Police Juror District 4A

  • Joe Doucet (R)
  • OB Morgan (R)

Police Juror District 4B

  • Doug Hillebrandt (R)
  • Ronnie Jackson (R)

Police Juror District 5

  • Kelly Bailey (R)

Merryville Chief of Police

  • Cindy Brister (No party)
  • Fred Walker (D)

