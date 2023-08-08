OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on the ballot statewide?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana will elect a new governor this fall.

State residents will vote in the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Numerous other local and state races will also be on the ballot, as well as four constitutional amendments and local tax propositions.

Qualifying for the election began Tuesday and continues through Thursday.

A candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote, plus one vote, to win a race. Runoffs will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in the gubernatorial general election.

QUALIFYING CANDIDATES

The qualifying phase for the election runs from August 8 through 10. The following list will be updated as more candidates qualify.

Governor

Dat Barthel (R)

Omar Dantzler Jr. (D)

Xavier Ellis (R)

Xan John (R)

Hunter Lundy (I)

John Schroder (R)

Shawn D. Wilson (D)

Lt. Governor

Tami Hotard (R)

Billy Nungesser (R)

Chester Pritchett (no party)

Secretary of State

Gwen Collins-Greenup (D)

Mike Francis (R)

Nancy Landry (R)

Clay Schexnayder (R)

Brandon Trosclair (R)

Attorney General

John Stefanski (R)

Perry Walker Terrebonne (D)

Treasurer

John Fleming (R)

Dustin Granger (D)

Scott McKnight (R)

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

Mike Strain (R)

Commissioner of Insurance

Tim Temple (R)

Rich Weaver (D)

Proposed Constitutional Amendment No. 1

Act 200 (HB 311, 2023 Regular Session by Representatives Miguez, et al.) – Constitutional amendment to add Article XI, Section 6, to generally prohibit the use of funds and resources from a foreign government or a nongovernmental source for the conduct of elections and for the functions and duties established in the election code except under specified circumstances; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

“Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of funds, goods, or services from a foreign government or a nongovernmental source to conduct elections and election functions and duties unless the use is authorized by the secretary of state through policies established in accordance with law? (Adds Article XI, Section 6)”

Proposed Constitutional Amendment No. 2

Act 30 (SB 63, 2023 Regular Session by Senators Mizell, et al.) – Constitutional amendment to add Article XII, Section 17, relative to religious freedom; to provide that the freedom of worship in churches or other places of worship is a fundamental right that is worthy of the highest order of protection; to provide for the highest level of scrutiny by a court; to provide for intent; and to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors and provide a ballot proposition.

“Do you support an amendment to provide that the freedom of worship in a church or other place of worship is a fundamental right that is worthy of the highest order of protection? (Adds Const. Article XII, Section 17)”

Proposed Constitutional Amendment No. 3

Act 107 (HB 47, 2023 Regular Session by Representative Nelson and Senator Peacock) – Constitutional amendment to amend Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(ii) and (iii), relative to payment of certain state retirement system unfunded accrued liability; to provide for the amount of nonrecurring state revenue that is required to be appropriated to such debt; to repeal provisions relative to the amount and distribution of such payments required in prior fiscal years; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

“Do you support an amendment to require that a minimum of twenty-five percent of any money designated as nonrecurring state revenue be applied toward the balance of the unfunded accrued liability of the state retirement systems? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(D)(2)(b)(ii) and (iii))”

Proposed Constitutional Amendment No. 4

Act 48 (HB 46, 2023 Regular Session by Representatives Hughes and Knox) – Constitutional amendment to amend Article VII, Section 21(B), relative to ad valorem tax exemptions; to provide for eligibility of certain nonprofit organizations for such exemptions; to prohibit the exemption from ad valorem taxation of certain residential property owned by a nonprofit corporation or association based upon the condition of the property; to provide for determinations by local governing authorities with respect to the condition of certain property owned by a nonprofit corporation or association and leased as housing; to authorize the issuance or reinstatement of a property tax exemption to a nonprofit corporation or association in certain circumstances; to make technical changes and corrections; to provide for applicability; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters.

“Do you support an amendment to deny a property tax exemption to a nonprofit corporation or association that owns residential property in such a state of disrepair that it endangers public health or safety? (Amends Article VII, Section 21(B))”

