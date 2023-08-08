OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on Allen’s ballot?

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana will elect a new governor this fall.

State residents will vote in the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Numerous other local and state races will also be on the ballot, as well as four constitutional amendments and local tax propositions.

Qualifying for the election began Tuesday and continues through Thursday.

A candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote, plus one vote, to win a race. Runoffs will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in the gubernatorial general election.

WHAT’S ON YOUR BALLOT

The qualifying phase for the election runs from August 8 through 10. The following list will be updated as more candidates qualify.

State Senator (28th District)

Heather Cloud (R)

State Representative (32nd District)

Dewith Carrier (R)

Allen Parish Sheriff

Doug Hebert III (I)

Clerk of Court

Stacey Hurst (R)

Tax Assessor

Lewis Williams (R)

Coroner

Patrick S. Savoy (R)

Police Juror District 1

Charles Gosey (D)

Police Juror District 2

Heath Ardoin (R)

Police Juror District 3

Adam Hussong (R)

Ervin Willis (R)

Police Juror District 4

Joe Perkins (I)

Police Juror District 7

Leonard Pitre (R)

Chad Sanders (R)

More details to come:

Parishwide Proposition - 4 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

Village of Reeves Prop. No. 1 of 5 - Wet/Dry-6%PkgAlcoh. - M&BOA

Village of Reeves Prop. No. 2 of 5 - Wet/Dry-6%ConAlcoh. - M&BOA

Village of Reeves Prop. No. 3 of 5 - Wet/Dry-1/2%ConAlcoh. - M&BOA

Village of Reeves Prop. No. 4 of 5 - Wet/Dry-1/2%PkgAlcoh. - M&BOA

Village of Reeves Prop. No. 5 of 5 - Wet/Dry-Restaurant - M&BOA

