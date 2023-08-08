New Llano man arrested for molestation of a juvenile
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW LLANO, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested James Joseph Karlson for one count of molestation of a juvenile on August 2, among several other charges.
Karlson, 52, of New Llano, also faces one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of second degree rape, one count of oral sexual battery, and one count of first degree rape.
His bond was set at $500,000, and Karlson currently remains in the Vernon Sheriff’s Office jail.
