New Llano man arrested for molestation of a juvenile

NEW LLANO, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested James Joseph Karlson for one count of molestation of a juvenile on August 2, among several other charges.

Karlson, 52, of New Llano, also faces one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of second degree rape, one count of oral sexual battery, and one count of first degree rape.

His bond was set at $500,000, and Karlson currently remains in the Vernon Sheriff’s Office jail.

