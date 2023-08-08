More than 500 orphaned wells plugged in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Governor John Bel Edwards alongside Louisiana Department of Natural Resources Secretary Tom Harris announced that more than 500 orphaned well sites in the state have been plugged using funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Contractors have worked for over six months on the plugging of the wells, with 519 wells plugged since mid-January.

Officials said the $25 million Initial Grant from the BIL and $12.7 million in BIL funding provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service helped attract larger-scale contractors who normally do not bid on smaller individual projects.

Most orphaned well sites in the state are located in Shreveport and Monroe, with 3,100 sites of approximately 4,500 total.

In 2021, 14-year-old Zalee Day, of Ragley, died when an abandoned well near her home exploded.

