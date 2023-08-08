50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

More than 500 orphaned wells plugged in Louisiana

By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Governor John Bel Edwards alongside Louisiana Department of Natural Resources Secretary Tom Harris announced that more than 500 orphaned well sites in the state have been plugged using funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Contractors have worked for over six months on the plugging of the wells, with 519 wells plugged since mid-January.

Officials said the $25 million Initial Grant from the BIL and $12.7 million in BIL funding provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service helped attract larger-scale contractors who normally do not bid on smaller individual projects.

Most orphaned well sites in the state are located in Shreveport and Monroe, with 3,100 sites of approximately 4,500 total.

In 2021, 14-year-old Zalee Day, of Ragley, died when an abandoned well near her home exploded.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Arrest made in homicide on Pear Street
Arrest made in homicide on Pear Street
World War II Nurse Turns 101
World War 2 Nurse Turns 101
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Hot humid weather continues
OCT. 14 ELECTION: What’s on Calcasieu’s ballot?