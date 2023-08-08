Large LCPD presence on Hodges Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has surrounded a home near the intersection of Hodges and East streets.

According to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, LCPD is tasked with executing a medical custody order on a man inside a residence on Hodges Street. However, the man has locked himself inside the residence and refuses to come out.

LCPD can be heard on megaphones asking the man to come out with his hands up.

A medical custody order is filed when someone is needing to be held in protective custody, Treadway said. Due to patient confidentiality, the names of the man, and who filed the order are not being released.

7NEWS received a call from a neighbor as she was being asked to leave her home. Treadway said this is out of precaution.

