Lake Charles Police investigating homicide on Pear Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on the 1100 block of Pear Street.

Lieutenant Brenda Treadway says the incident occurred around 2 a.m. this morning, August 8.

The investigation is still in its early stages. KPLC will have more on this story as information becomes available.

