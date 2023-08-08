Hurricane attorneys from McClenny Moseley ask judge to lift suspensions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -There are still people who have not received their insurance money from Hurricane Laura in some cases because the Texas law firm of McClenny, Moseley & Associates represented them during a hearing to discuss the suspension of four of those attorneys. The judge also gave them a deadline to produce certain money owed.

Four of the attorneys came to U.S. District Court in Lake Charles to ask that their suspensions be lifted. Judge James Cain suspended the attorneys who mass filed 1600 suits filed just before the deadline and soon saw that the suits had not been properly researched or clients properly communicated with

The same thing happened in the eastern part of the state after hurricane Ida with this same law firm.

Judge Cain told the lawyers thousands of Louisiana storm victims don’t have their insurance money because of them. And he severely criticized the named partner John “Zach” Moseley.

Lake Charles attorney Scott Scofield was in the court watching and says he’s never seen anything like it.

“We have a lawyer not licensed to practice in Louisiana from Texas who didn’t really seem to appreciate how much harm he caused so many of our Southwest Louisiana citizens,” said Scofield.

The judge called what they did a scheme that was both unethical and illegal including their handling of clients’ money. The judge discussed more than $20-million in checks he has copies of were received for their clients, but never disbursed.

“One thing beaten into you from the get-go is that you hold onto clients’ money. You put it aside into a trust account. That’s why they call it a trust account to prevent situations just like this, so that the lawyer or staff can’t take the money for something else,” said Scofield.

Cain also ordered Moseley to open a trust account in Louisiana... And said newly reissued checks need to be brought to his office by noon Friday. Cain says he will get a trustee to make sure the funds are distributed to the intended recipients.

