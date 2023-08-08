Homeless people struggle to find relief from the heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -They are everywhere. They are nowhere. Homeless people in our community trying to remain undetected.

The blistering heat is difficult for everyone but those with nowhere to go to cool off may be jeopardizing their health.

Homeless people often hide in plain sight because they are afraid someone will try to chase them off. Or they keep moving, trying to find a place no one will notice.

Dayna Hobbs has been homeless before and she knows how difficult it is in extreme weather. There was a homeless man lying in the shade not twenty feet from where we were talking.

Reporter: “How would you describe his condition?”

Dayna Hobbs, “Bad because he’s been throwing up. The heat makes them throw up you know. He throw up a lot like four days ago or was it Sunday? Saturday? He just threw up a lot of liquids. The heat.”

She’s been trying to bring the man food and water...but he has nowhere to get out of the heat or take a shower. She wishes more could be done.

“We need to all focus on helping the homeless. Put the past behind and focus on the future because that same person that you’re not helping could be the same person in the grave or hospital,” said Hobbs.

And she hopes more will be done to find permanent housing for those who want it.

“There’s a lot who want to be helped that need to be helped but if there’s nothing that be done to help them, nothing they can go to, how can they get help. Like birth certificates, IDs, social security cards,” she said.

But for now, the suffering continues for those who have nowhere to go and no transportation,

We contacted the City of Lake Charles and United Way to ask about cooling stations on Saturday and Sunday. There don’t seem to be any.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.