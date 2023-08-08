Health Headlines: Foods for strong bones and joints

50/50 Thursdays
By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - According to the CDC, more than 58 million people in the United States have arthritis, and it’s the leading cause of work disability. But what if there is a way to prevent your bones and joints from deteriorating? You may not need to spend money on expensive supplements, as you may be able to strengthen your bones and joints with what’s already in your kitchen.

Climbing stairs, lifting and even walking, and living with bone and joint pain can make doing everyday tasks difficult. But did you know, certain foods can boost your bone and joint health? Take, for example, extra virgin olive oil, a classic staple of the Mediterranean diet.

Elizabeth Eckstrom, MD, MPH, Geriatrician at Oregon Health and Science University says, “The Mediterranean diet is a great diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains.”

A study from Spain found that men who followed the Mediterranean Diet, which included virgin olive oil, had more bone formation than men who ate just a low-fat diet. Also, eating five to six prunes daily can prevent bone loss for postmenopausal women, reducing their risk for osteoporosis.

When it comes to joint health, one medium-sized bell pepper has more than a day’s worth of vitamin C, which makes it great for joints since vitamin C is an inflammation-fighting antioxidant. And milk doesn’t just do your bones good, but your joints as well.

Doctor Eckstrom says, “Some people tell me, you know, ‘I’m 75, I’m 80, I haven’t done these things all my life, what good is it going to do to start now?’ and I say, those are the people who have the most to gain.”

It’s never too late to focus on your bone and joint health.

Things to avoid for strong bones and joints include salt, soda, and caffeine. You don’t have to eliminate these completely from your diet, but limiting your intake will reduce the risk to your bones and joints.

Contributors to this news report include Milvionne Chery, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor and Videographer.

