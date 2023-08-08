First Alert Forecast: Hot humid weather continues

50/50 Thursdays
By Wade Hampton
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - At this point what more can be said? It is hot and humid and this weather pattern is going nowhere anytime soon.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

So expect the hot and mostly dry weather to continue through the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will range from the upper 90′s through the low 100′s, likely hottest north of I-10. Slightly drier air may filter in during the afternoon and that means heat indices will likely range between 105-110 degrees and could exceed 115 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon.

With this in mind, it will still be important to take hot weather precautions. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks if working outdoors, and try to stay indoors in air conditioning if possible. Never leave small children or pets unattended outdoors or in vehicles in the heat. Limit strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening if possible.

Rain chances will stay minimal through the weekend as upper-level high pressure continues to hold it’s influence over our area, though any rain will be very limited. We may see a few cooling showers on a daily basis, but any activity will likely be short lived.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

If you’re looking for any relief, we may see some by next week, you may have noticed this timeline keeps moving further away. Indications are that high pressure should finally back away, with some disturbances that may approach our region by next week. If this does indeed happen, that would mean a better chance for some much needed scattered showers and storms. While temperatures still will likely remain hot, any rain would help cool things a little and perhaps send highs closer to normal levels.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The tropics are back to quiet for the time being. Even with a few tropical waves in the basin, there are no signs of any new development in the next week.

