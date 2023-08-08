50/50 Thursdays
Entergy completes transmission project

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Entergy completed a new transmission project, which purports to add resiliency and increase reliability to the electrical grid in Southwest Louisiana.

The Mud Lake to Big Lake transmission project spans from an existing substation west of Mud Lake near the Calcasieu and Cameron Parish line to a new substation near Tank Farm and Big Lake roads in Lake Charles.

Entergy Louisiana said the completion of this project will also help attract new economic development projects to the region and benefit existing residential, commercial and industrial customers in the area.

Major components of the project include:

  • Construction of nearly 15 miles of transmission lines
  • Construction of a new substation, Big Lake substation
  • Upgrades to three existing substations, including Mud Lake substation
  • Installation of approximately 150 poles or structures

Depending on the location and accessibility, parts of this new project were built to withstand up to 140 and 150 mph winds and a crossing at Calcasieu River and Intercoastal waterway built to withstand up to 175 mph.

Other recent transmission projects in the area include the Lake Charles Transmission Project and Southwest Louisiana Transmission Upgrade.

Entergy's completed Mud Lake to Big Lake transmission project
Entergy's completed Mud Lake to Big Lake transmission project(Entergy)

