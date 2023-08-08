50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cowboys release kicker Vizcaino to leave 28-year-old rookie Aubrey as the only one in camp

The Dallas Cowboys have released kicker Tristan Vizcaino
The Cowboys have acquired Stephon Gilmore.
The Cowboys have acquired Stephon Gilmore.(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys released kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday, leaving 28-year-old rookie Brandon Aubrey as the only kicker with two more weeks of training camp in California.

Vizcaino was part of what amounted to an emergency competition at kicker last January after Brett Maher missed four consecutive PATs in a 31-14 wild-card victory at Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys signed Vizcaino to the practice squad but decided not to replace Maher, who had another PAT blocked after the only touchdown Dallas scored in a 19-12 divisional-round loss at San Francisco.

Maher signed about this time last year after a competition in training camp between two unproven kickers flopped. Maher was solid all season until his playoff meltdown.

Dallas chose the same approach this year, and Vizcaino was spotty throughout camp. Aubrey has been shaky at times as well, but slightly more accurate than Vizcaino, a fourth-year player.

While the Cowboys could be on their way to signing a veteran as they did with Maher last year, Aubrey appears set to get all the work leading to the preseason opener Saturday at home against Jacksonville.

Aubrey spent two seasons with Birmingham in the USFL after playing soccer at Notre Dame and getting drafted into MLS in 2017. The Cowboys signed him a month ago.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers rookie third baseman Josh Jung to have surgery this week on fractured left thumb
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Texas judge dismisses murder charge against babysitter who served 15 years over toddler’s death
FILE - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, center, flanked by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner,...
Leader of Texas’ largest county takes leave from job for treatment of clinical depression
Houston Texans
Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard expected to miss significant time with hand injury