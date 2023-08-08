Children’s Theatre Company holding acting classes

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Children’s Theatre Company is offering acting classes for children and teens aged 5 to 18.

The classes are for beginning and advanced students interested in musical theatre performances that feature singing and dancing. Each student will have a chance to participate in a major musical theatre production.

No experience is needed but students are required to register for the acting classes in order to audition.

You can register your child for the classes on their website HERE and call 337-433-7323 for more information.

