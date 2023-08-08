Children’s Theatre Company holding acting classes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Children’s Theatre Company is offering acting classes for children and teens aged 5 to 18.

The classes are for beginning and advanced students interested in musical theatre performances that feature singing and dancing. Each student will have a chance to participate in a major musical theatre production.

No experience is needed but students are required to register for the acting classes in order to audition.

You can register your child for the classes on their website HERE and call 337-433-7323 for more information.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.