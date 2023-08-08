Celebrity chef Tiffany Derry joins Louisiana Food & Wine Festival

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Food & Wine Festival announced celebrity chef and restaurateur Tiffany Derry will be joining the festival.

Derry is the executive chef and owner of Roots Southern Table in Dallas and Roots Chicken Shak, in Austin and Dallas. Her restaurant Roots Southern Table is known for high-end twists to classic southern recipes. This restaurant was included in the “2021 Restaurants List” by New York Times as one of the fifty best American restaurants of the year.

Derry is also a two-time James Beard Foundation Award finalist, and she has made appearances on “Bobby’s Triple Threat” on Food Network, “Top Chef” on Bravo and as a “Master Chef” contestant on FOX.

Derry will be joining the festival’s Louisiana-Inspired Master Classes, and she may participate in other weekend festival events.

The festival takes place September 14 – 17, 2023 with all-inclusive food and drink tasting events, including over 300 varieties of culinary, wine, beer and spirit tastings experiences and 40+ restaurants.

The final festival schedule was announced today. Limited tickets are still available on their website.

The schedule can be viewed and tickets can be purchased HERE.

