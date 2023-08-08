Calcasieu receiving over $2M for flood protection

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish is set to receive some $2.7 million for improved protection from flooding, and $1.6 million of that will fund the elevation of seven properties.

Carolyn Woosley is glad her house got a second chance at life after she was awarded a FEMA Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant a few years ago.

Calcasieu Grants Director Jennifer Cobian said they were able to get more grant money this year due to heavy flooding in the parish.

“We apply for this every year, and we’ve been awarded every year. We’ve got a really good track record on getting these approved,” she said.

But it takes more than a good track record – Cobian broke down the requirements for us.

“So all of these structures are severe repetitive loss structures. And in most cases, they’ve actually sustained three to four floods,” she said.

Cobian says the parish fronts the cost and gets reimbursed afterward.

“We are waiting on those award letters. We should get that in the next 30 days, and then we will be reaching out to the homeowners to set sort of pre-construction meetings and starting the process from them to go out and select contractors,” she said.

And after 15 years of participating in FEMA’s elevation and buyout grants, it’s the response from the community that makes it all worthwhile.

“Ours was wonderful, the work was excellent, it took about four and a half months. We only had to be out of the house when the utilities were cut, water and electricity and we did not have to move a thing in our house,” Woosley said.

Applications were submitted back in 2021, but approval of funds we just announced.

It’s an annual process, if you’re interested in applying or seeing if you are an eligible candidate, email mitigationgrants@calcasieu.gov or find more information on their website, www.calcasieu.gov. You can also call 337-721-3700.

