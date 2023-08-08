50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

Beauregard Parish teachers prepare for new school year

By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - As summer comes to an end, students are making their way back to the classrooms. Beauregard Parish teachers say their journey back to the classroom happens long before students arrive.

“I have list on list on list, and cross out make a new list, and cross out make a new list. But it really is an ongoing process until the students arrive and then a whole new process begins,” said Deana McGregor, a third-grade teacher at Merryville High School.

McGregor said she tackles things like bulletin boards, mountains of paperwork, decorating and creating all new forms and documents. Her school year begins about two or three weeks before classes begin.

On the other hand, Sara Pardue, a third-grade teacher at South Beauregard Elementary, begins her school year as soon as her classroom is waxed and ready to go. She said she comes in once a week during the summer break to pace herself.

Aside from painting and open house preparation, Pardue shared the things she prioritizes before the school year begins.

“Go over test scores for the previous year, data, then we get our class list the week before school starts. We’ll make labels, get ready and look at our curriculum just to get ready for the new group,” she said.

Though every teacher’s version of preparation looks different, one thing that seems to be consistent is the true passion in their careers.

“It is a noble profession. This is changing lives basically. These little ones are in your hands, they’re entrusted to you, and you’re more than just a teacher,” McGregor said.

“I like creating a classroom that students just feel happy. I want it to feel like home,” Pardue said.

Students at four-day schools in Beauregard Parish go back to school Wednesday, Aug. 9, and students at five-day schools go back Thursday, Aug. 24. Find more back-to-school dates for SWLA HERE.

Beauregard Parish teachers prepare for new school year
