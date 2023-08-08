50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

16 La. residents died from heat-related causes in June and July, officials say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There were 16 Louisiana residents who died from heat-related causes during the months of June and July, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Officials said the number of deaths in 2023 is already much higher than the average amount of heat-related deaths Louisiana typically sees every year. On average, about 10 people die from the heat every year. Thousands more are treated in emergency rooms.

RELATED: Experts urge pregnant women to stay safe in extreme heat

According to a report from LDH, parishes in the northern part of the state had the highest hospitalization rates between the years 2010 and 2020. The report also said that men accounted for 81% of emergency room visits and 87% of hospitalizations. To read the full report, click here.

RELATED: Working in the heat? Here are some tips to keep you cool

Officials with LDH released the below tips to stay safe in the heat:

  • Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine.
  • Seek shade or air-conditioned spaces. Limit time spent outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day.
  • Dress appropriately. Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing to help your body stay cool.
  • Check on vulnerable individuals. Keep an eye on older adults, children, and those with chronic medical conditions. Ensure they are staying cool and well-hydrated.
  • Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Temperatures inside a vehicle can skyrocket dangerously fast, even with open windows.
  • Take cool showers or baths. Refresh yourself with cool water to lower your body temperature.
  • Limit strenuous activities. If you exercise or work outside, schedule these activities during cooler parts of the day.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
23-year-old Erron Fontenot was found on August 1 hiding beneath a trailer on Sherry Street.
Suspected Sherry St. shooter faces attempted murder charge
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Second Eunice daycare worker arrested in child abuse investigation
Fourth Eunice daycare worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation
Afternoon heat indices will reach 105-115°
First Alert Forecast: High heat continues with little relief this week
Children’s Theatre Company holding acting classes
Children’s Theatre Company holding acting classes
Children’s Theatre Company holding acting classes
Children’s Theatre Company holding acting classes
Health Headlines: Foods for strong bones and joints
Health Headlines: Foods for strong bones and joints