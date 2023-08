SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The victim of the Sherry Street shooting that occurred last week has died from his injuries.

The victim, James G. Barrilleaux, 34, of Sulphur, passed away on Saturday, August 5.

The man charged in the shooting, Erron Fontenot, is now facing second-degree murder.

Judge Tony Fazzio set Fontenot’s bond at $950,000.

Sherry Street shooting suspect (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

